Raul Rosas Jr. defeats undefeated pro boxer without throwing a single punch, fans react: "MMA is better no doubt"

UFC bantamweight rising star Raul Rosas Jr. recently chimed in on the age-old "boxing vs MMA" debate. Unlike most who passionately defended their sport, Rosas Jr didn't use his words - he used his actions.

To prove his point, 'El Nino Problema' sparred an undefeated 14-0 boxer Emiliano 'El General' Vargas. Against one of the best punchers of his weight class, Rosas Jr. sparred without throwing any punches. He used a few light kicks to confuse Vargas and then shot for a takedown to put his fellow Mexican on the ground. The guillotine choke and the tap soon followed.

Here's a video of the sparring session:

MMA fans are loving this content, with @JacobCookeMMA saying:

"MMA is better no doubt"

Meanwhile, @shawnsafk praised Vargas, saying:

"No one talking about the balls and manhood Emiliano. Not many boxers especially undefeated boxers are gonna full spar mma fighters and release the tape for the world to see, even after losing. nice to see a boxer without an ego."

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @ParryPunchNews on X]

Ex-UFC title challenger believes Raul Rosas Jr. isn't ready for main card-level fights yet

When Raul Rosas Jr</a>. debuted in the UFC back in December 2022, he set the record as the youngest fighter to be signed by the promotion, ever. After winning his promotional debut on the preliminary card of UFC 282 against Jay Perrin, talks of "next big thing" started getting associated with him.

However, Rosas Jr. failed to continue his momentum in his sophomore UFC bout against Christian Rodriguez, losing via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 287. Since this loss, Rosas Jr. bounced back with four straight wins, two via stoppage. All the fights, save for one, were fought on the main card.

To former UFC women's strawweight title challenger Jessica Penne, the instant promotion to the main card wasn't a good idea for the young Raul Rosas Jr.

In a recent podcast episode of 2Straws on YouTube with fellow strawweight marvel Angela Hill, Penne said of Rosas Jr:

"It's an interesting position that he's been put into by the UFC. Now, he [Raul Rosas Jr.] is one of those fighters that is going to be put on the main cards, that really um experience and ability wise, really shouldn't be there yet, he should still be, you know, on the early prelims, on the prelims, developing his skills, and the UFC is going to have to be really careful with the matchups."

Check out Jessica Penne's comments here (41:07):

