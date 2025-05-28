  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Raul Rosas Jr. defeats undefeated pro boxer without throwing a single punch, fans react: "MMA is better no doubt"

Raul Rosas Jr. defeats undefeated pro boxer without throwing a single punch, fans react: "MMA is better no doubt"

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified May 28, 2025 17:42 GMT
Fans react to Raul Rosas Jr (right) sparring with an undefeated boxer. [Images courtesy: @ParryPunchNews on X, Getty Images]
Fans react to Raul Rosas Jr (right) sparring with an undefeated boxer. [Images courtesy: @ParryPunchNews on X, Getty Images]

UFC bantamweight rising star Raul Rosas Jr. recently chimed in on the age-old "boxing vs MMA" debate. Unlike most who passionately defended their sport, Rosas Jr didn't use his words - he used his actions.

Ad

To prove his point, 'El Nino Problema' sparred an undefeated 14-0 boxer Emiliano 'El General' Vargas. Against one of the best punchers of his weight class, Rosas Jr. sparred without throwing any punches. He used a few light kicks to confuse Vargas and then shot for a takedown to put his fellow Mexican on the ground. The guillotine choke and the tap soon followed.

Here's a video of the sparring session:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

MMA fans are loving this content, with @JacobCookeMMA saying:

"MMA is better no doubt"
Ad

Meanwhile, @shawnsafk praised Vargas, saying:

"No one talking about the balls and manhood Emiliano. Not many boxers especially undefeated boxers are gonna full spar mma fighters and release the tape for the world to see, even after losing. nice to see a boxer without an ego."
Ad

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @ParryPunchNews on X]
More comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @ParryPunchNews on X]

Ex-UFC title challenger believes Raul Rosas Jr. isn't ready for main card-level fights yet

When Raul Rosas Jr</a>. debuted in the UFC back in December 2022, he set the record as the youngest fighter to be signed by the promotion, ever. After winning his promotional debut on the preliminary card of UFC 282 against Jay Perrin, talks of "next big thing" started getting associated with him.

Ad

However, Rosas Jr. failed to continue his momentum in his sophomore UFC bout against Christian Rodriguez, losing via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 287. Since this loss, Rosas Jr. bounced back with four straight wins, two via stoppage. All the fights, save for one, were fought on the main card.

To former UFC women's strawweight title challenger Jessica Penne, the instant promotion to the main card wasn't a good idea for the young Raul Rosas Jr.

Ad

In a recent podcast episode of 2Straws on YouTube with fellow strawweight marvel Angela Hill, Penne said of Rosas Jr:

"It's an interesting position that he's been put into by the UFC. Now, he [Raul Rosas Jr.] is one of those fighters that is going to be put on the main cards, that really um experience and ability wise, really shouldn't be there yet, he should still be, you know, on the early prelims, on the prelims, developing his skills, and the UFC is going to have to be really careful with the matchups."
Ad

Check out Jessica Penne's comments here (41:07):

youtube-cover
About the author
Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.

Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.

Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.

Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications