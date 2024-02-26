Raul Rosas Jr.'s father explains last-minute decision to pull out of UFC Mexico City in brief statement

Raul Rosas Jr.'s father has explained the last-minute decision to pull out of UFC Mexico just moments before the fight.

Rosas Jr. was set to take on Ricky Turcios last weekend at UFC Mexico City. However, an announcement was made by Brendan Fitzgerald during the broadcast where he cited that the 19-year-old had pulled out of the fight after experiencing sudden illness.

The father of Rosas Jr. recently explained the reason for pulling out through an Instagram story. He said:

"To all the people asking what happened to Raul he was feeling light headed, dizziness and had low energy he still was ready had his gear on and didn't wanted to pull out of the fight, he was still gonna go out there and fight but we as a team didn't let him go out there, his health comes first and if he's not 100% it's not worth going out there right now he's getting checked by the doctors. Thank you all for the support to Raul he'll be back."

Is Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios rebooked for UFC Vegas 87?

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the bantamweight clash between Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios. While it was suggested that the bout had been rebooked for UFC Vegas 87 this weekend, it looks like the news wasn't true.

Turcios recently released a statement on his Instagram stories where he claimed that a new contract has not been signed as of yet. Further claiming that he felt "disrespected" by the pullout from Rosas Jr. just five minutes before their scheduled walkout time, he said:

"FAKE NEWS!! No fight contract has been signed yet for a new date. Last night Rosas Jr. said no fight literally five minutes before the walkout to fight in the octagon. Rosas Jr. said no to facing me in the octagon in front of his 20,000 Mexican fans in Mexico City. Rosas Jr. disrespected the bushido code... very unprofessional."

It is worth noting that the UFC appears to be intent on re-booking the matchup. From the looks of it, Turcios rightfully wants to be compensated for the last-minute change. If the fight is confirmed for UFC Vegas 87, the two bantamweights must travel the 1,700-mile distance up north to Las Vegas.