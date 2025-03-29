Raul Rosas Jr. stands to achieve historic feat at UFC Mexico City

UFC rising bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make history with a win at UFC Mexico City. Rosas will face UFC veteran Vince Morales on March 29 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The UFC recently shared on Instagram that, with a victory over Morales, Rosas Jr. will become the youngest fighter ever to secure five wins in the promotion at just 20 years and 177 days old.

‘El Nino Problema’ will break the milestone record of former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who achieved the feat at 21 years and 203 days.

Check out UFC's Instagram post below:

Following his unanimous decision victory against Mando Gutierrez at DWCS in September 2022, Rosas Jr. earned a UFC contract and became the youngest fighter in UFC history to get signed.

The Mexican holds a record of 10-1, with his only loss coming against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Vince Morales vows to break Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City

Vince Morales is entering the bout against Raul Rosas Jr. determined to secure a victory and save his place in the promotion, as he is currently on a four-fight losing streak.

Speaking with Cole Shelton of BJPENN, Morales vowed to break Rosas Jr. and expressed his wish to secure a finish. He said:

“It’s how I looked at the last one. I’m going to do whatever I can to break him and beat him. He will come out hot, and I respond well to that. Let’s go, let’s scrap… I have to put him away for my future to seal the deal. Just do everything I can to break this dude. The first round or two will be real scrappy, and it will come down to that last round, and I plan to be there and dig for everything I get. If this is me on the chopping block, I have to prove I’m worthy to get off of it and keep my job.”

Check out Vince Morales’ comments below (17:58):

