Former UFC Flyweight Title contender Ray Borg recently announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. However, within the span of a week, Borg has nixed his plans of retiring from the sport.

While speaking to Sherdog in a recent interview, Ray Borg claimed that his depression and stress got the better out of him. And after being cut from the UFC roster recently, the former flyweight contender had real intentions of retiring.

"To be honest, my depression and stress got the best of me, and I was really in it that day. I was done. I just really didn’t want more of the sport. I have a family, a wife and a son, and the first thing I thought to myself was, ‘I let myself get cut from the UFC, and I’ve got to put food on the table’."

"I think the best thing to do for myself and my family is to straight-up get a nine to five [job]. As gut-wrenching as something like that is to say. I had intentions on retiring. I really did."- Ray Borg told Sherdog (H/T: The Mac Life).

However, Ray Borg eventually changed his mind once he started receiving messages from kids whom he used to train and coach. He also added how his family, especially his wife, motivated him to continue and pursue his career in Mixed Martial Arts.

"But I started getting messages from people, and the ones that really hit me hard were messages from kids I used to coach and train. Young kids who come from troubled beginnings. And I always told them to work hard and they can get themselves out of the gutter."

"And I had some kids message me saying, ‘Hey coach, you can’t retire. You taught me to be tougher than that. It’s too soon for you, you’re only 27.’ Then I talked to me wife, and to be honest, my wife didn’t know I decided I was going to retire. So she comes at me [and asks], ‘What are you doing? Why are you retiring?’"

"I was like, I have to. I’ve got to pay the bills for you guys. And she’s like, ‘Nah, you can’t.’ And she let me know I owe it to my son. I can’t have my son look at me in 10 years and tell me, ‘Dad, why did you quit?’”- added Ray Borg.

What could be next in store for Ray Borg?

It remains to be seen what plans Ray Borg has in store for himself in the coming few months. Now that he has officially ended his retirement plans, the former UFC flyweight could end up in Bellator MMA or even ONE Championship.