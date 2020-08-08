Ray Borg released by UFC after multiple withdrawals

UFC Flyweight, well now-former, Ray Borg has officially been released by the promotion and is no longer a part of the UFC roster.

According to an initial report from MMA Fighting, to whom UFC officials confirmed the news, Ray Borg's release came after he failed to make his last fight, which was scheduled for UFC Vegas 5.

As of now, Borg's manager Ali Abdelaziz has refused to make a comment on the fighter's release and it remains to be seen what's next in store for the former one-time UFC Flyweight Title challenger.

Ray Borg's troubles outside of the Octagon

Ray Borg has had a pretty rough time outside of the Octagon. The former Flyweight Title contender was removed from the UFC on August 1 card where he was scheduled for a fight against Nathan Maness for undisclosed reasons.

Shortly afterward, Borg was once again forced to pull-out from his fight against Merab Dvalishvili from the UFC on ESPN 10 card due to his son's health, which prompted Borg to withdraw himself from the fight.

Ray Borg was also scheduled for a fight at UFC Vegas 5 but had to pull-out of that card, as well, earlier in the month. The 27-year-old has been struggling with consistency and has also had weight cut issues in the past.

Borg has previously missed weight on three occasions, twice as a Flyweight and once as a Bantamweight. And after a miss at 125 in February, he was ordered to move back to the UFC Bantamweight Division where he ended up losing to Ricky Simon, in what was Ray Borg's latest fight at UFC Jacksonville.

As of now, it remains to be seen what's next in store for Ray Borg in the world of Mixed Martial Arts or the former Flyweight Title contender could even possibly take some time off from fighting. It was revealed in 2018 that Borg's son was diagnosed with a rare brain condition, hydrocephalus, that required 12 separate surgeries and the former UFC Flyweight could be spending some quality time with his family.

As far as a return is concerned, Ray Borg could be headed to Bellator MMA and join recently released UFC Light Heavyweight, Corey Anderson, who was also announced as the promotions' newest signee.