Ray Borg vs Merab Dvalishvili reportedly set for UFC's June 13 event

Ray Borg will be returning to the Octagon after competing last month.

Another exciting bantamweight bout is set to be scheduled by the UFC.

Ray Borg

The UFC has reportedly added another bantamweight fight to their schedule, featuring Ray Borg and Merab Dvalishvili.

A report from MMA Junkie has suggested that the promotion is reportedly on the verge of confirming and getting the deal done for a fight between Ray Borg and Merab Dvalishvili for its June 13 event. It has been noted that the event could take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the UFC currently awaits for approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission in a meeting which is scheduled for Monday.

Merab Dvalishvili made his UFC debut in December of 2017 against Frankie Saenz and ended up losing the fight via split decision. However, the Georgian is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the Octagon, having picked up notable victories over Terrion Ware, Brad Katona, and Casey Kenney.

Dvalishvili will aim for the biggest win of his career when he steps foot into the cage with Ray Borg, considering the accomplishments the latter has bagged so far in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As far as Borg is concerned, the bantamweight sensation recently competed at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira in May and ended up losing a back-and-forth fight to Ricky Simon, via split decision. The former UFC Flyweight Championship contender last won in early February at UFC Fight Night 167 when he defeated Rogerio Bontorin in a fight which ended up taking place at catchweight after Borg had missed weight for the fourth time in his career.

Upon his reported return on June 13, Borg will also aim for a win, considering the fact that he failed to pick up the victory in his last Octagon outing. The fight will be crucial for both men, as it will provide a major boost for the winner in the UFC's Bantamweight Division.

What's the next UFC event?

The next event is UFC 250 which is scheduled for this weekend and speaking of the UFC Bantamweight Division, this Saturday we will be witnessing notable bantamweight fighters take to the Octagon. The likes of Cody Garbrandt, Raphael Assuncao, Sean O'Malley, and Aljamain Sterling will step back into the cage for their respective fights.

What's the current state of the UFC Bantamweight Division?

The UFC Bantamweight Division is currently without a champion, as Henry Cejudo vacated his title and retired from the sport after his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. However, it has been pretty much confirmed that Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan will be fighting for the vacant champion and to crown the new kingpin of the division.