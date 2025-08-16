  • home icon
  Raymond Ford vs. Abraham Nova: Live round-by-round updates

Raymond Ford vs. Abraham Nova: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Aug 16, 2025 07:32 GMT
Dillian Whyte v Moses Itauma: ESports World Cup - Press Conference - Source: Getty
Raymond Ford (left) vs. Abraham Nova (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: Richard Pelham via Getty Images]

The Raymond Ford vs. Abraham Nova round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super featherweight bout featured on Queensberry Promotions' Aug. 16 card. The fight is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds and is a step up in competition for Ford.

Ford is the younger fighter of the two, at just 26 years old compared to Nova, who is 31. He is also 17-1, with 8 knockouts/TKOs. He recently bounced back from a split-decision loss to Nick Ball, embarking on a two-fight win streak. Though now, he is faced with the most headscratching puzzle he has encountered thus far.

Nova is a classic Cuban boxer, with a 24-3-1 record and 17 stoppage wins. Furthermore, he is an ex-WBC super featherweight title challenger. Unfortunately for him, he has struggled for form as of late, only just bouncing back from a three-fight winless skid (two losses, one draw) by beating German Ivan Meraz.

The oddsmakers at BetUS favor Ford to win, listing him as a -125 favorite to win via decision or -140 via stoppage or disqualification. Meanwhile, Nova's chances to win via stoppage are +1000, and +1600 by way of knockout/TKO or disqualification.

The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Ford vs. Nova fight is estimated to start at around 3:15 PM E.T. / 12:15 PM P.T.

Raymond Ford vs. Abraham Nova

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
