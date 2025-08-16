Raymond Ford vs. Abraham Nova: Live round-by-round updates

The Raymond Ford vs. Abraham Nova round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming super featherweight bout featured on Queensberry Promotions' Aug. 16 card. The fight is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds and is a step up in competition for Ford.Ford is the younger fighter of the two, at just 26 years old compared to Nova, who is 31. He is also 17-1, with 8 knockouts/TKOs. He recently bounced back from a split-decision loss to Nick Ball, embarking on a two-fight win streak. Though now, he is faced with the most headscratching puzzle he has encountered thus far.Nova is a classic Cuban boxer, with a 24-3-1 record and 17 stoppage wins. Furthermore, he is an ex-WBC super featherweight title challenger. Unfortunately for him, he has struggled for form as of late, only just bouncing back from a three-fight winless skid (two losses, one draw) by beating German Ivan Meraz.The oddsmakers at BetUS favor Ford to win, listing him as a -125 favorite to win via decision or -140 via stoppage or disqualification. Meanwhile, Nova's chances to win via stoppage are +1000, and +1600 by way of knockout/TKO or disqualification.The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Ford vs. Nova fight is estimated to start at around 3:15 PM E.T. / 12:15 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming super featherweight fight.Raymond Ford vs. Abraham NovaRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: