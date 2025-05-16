“Ready to defend my belt again” - Tye Ruotolo raring to put his gold on the line against anyone brave enough to face him

Tye Ruotolo is more than ready to extend his rule over his division.

Taking to Instagram, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion wrote that he wants to defend his world title against anyone who would dare face him inside the ring or the cage. He wrote:

"I’m ready to defend my belt again @onechampionship 👉🏽"

Ruotolo, the twin brother of ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision win over old rival Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 in Bangkok.

Despite coming off a months long injury layoff, Ruotolo showed off his class when he dominated Leon throughout their 10-minute matchup at the historic Lumpinee Stadium earlier this month.

Tye Ruotolo bumped his perfect ONE Championship record to 8-0, extending his reign with the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title that he captured in November 2024.

The American superstar outlasted Russian grappler Magomed Abdulkadirov for the unanimous decision win to capture the inaugural strap at ONE Fight Night 16.

He's since racked up a successful world title defense against Izaak Michell, whom he submitted at ONE Fight Night 21, and a unanimous decision win over fellow phenom Jozef Chen in a non-title contest at ONE Fight Night 23 before his match against Leon.

No official word has been put out, but a match involving Ruotolo is sure to get the attention of the rabid Brazilian jiu-jitsu community.

Tye Ruotolo wants to throw down with Adrian Lee in a possible MMA debut

While he's seeking out anyone brave enough to challenge his throne, Tye Ruotolo is also looking at the possibility of embarking on an MMA journey.

Ruotolo has been hinting at a possible MMA run, and he wants to take on surging phenom Adrian Lee in his potential debut.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion said:

"I'm ready for Adrian, I don't really have anyone in mind. That's the first one they threw at me, so that's the first name I'm sticking with. But whoever they want to throw at me, I'm ready to go, I'm excited to scrap, for sure."

