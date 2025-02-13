“Ready to put on a show” - Christian Knowles wraps up Jonathan Haggerty’s training camp ahead of ONE 171 world title defense

Jonathan Haggerty is fully ready for one of the most pivotal matches of his career. The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion wrapped up his training camp at Lamai Muay Thai Gym in Koh Samui, Thailand ahead of his world title defense in Qatar.

Haggerty will defend his throne against Chinese kickboxing superstar Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena. Christian Knowles, Haggerty's head coach, broke the development on Instagram:

"Fight camp complete. Locked in. Ready to put on a show. Massive thank you to @lamaimuaythairalph and all the team @lamaimuaythai thank you to @has81 and everyone at the @thehubsamui for keeping us fuelled. Who’s excited to see @jhaggerty_ bring the fire? 🔥 #AndStill #MuayThai."

Jonathan Haggerty is arguably the best British striker of the current generation, and his world title defense over Wei could add to his already-stacked legacy. 'The General' has held multiple world titles in his ONE Championship tenure, and the names he beat to grab those belts were nothing short of legendary.

Haggerty first captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when he outclassed Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: For Honor in May 2019.

Although he relinquished the strap to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Haggerty found a new home in the bantamweight division and captured two world titles in the weight class.

Haggerty scored possibly the biggest win of his career when he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9 in May 2023.

He then collected the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title when he finished Fabricio Andrade, the bantamweight MMA king, at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll run through Wei Rui in Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty isn't taking Wei Rui lightly ahead of their world title collision at ONE 171, but he's also convinced he's taking home an easy victory in Qatar.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said he has the tools to utterly dominate Wei once the opening bell sounds at Lusail Sports Arena.

"He beat [former world champion] Hiroki Akimoto, who is great opposition in his own right. So, we are not taking him lightly. But we do think we can do a demolition job on him for sure.”

