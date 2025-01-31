"Real fighters fight the best" - Fans have nothing but respect for Johan Ghazali's display of pure heart against Johan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali suffered his second defeat under the ONE Championship banner after engaging fellow flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Estupinan in a fierce battle at ONE 170 on Jan. 24. In light of the crushing loss, Ghazali's supporters consoled him on social media.

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, 'Jojo' thanked the fans for always showing him love, especially now, when he is at his lowest, and promised them he would keep improving.

Watch the entirety of Johan Ghazali's statement below:

Soon after the video was posted, fans flocked to the comments section to show their respect and admiration for the 18-year-old Malaysian-American:

"Respect, Real fighters fight the best and don't dodge anyone. 🥊"

"Bounce back champ! You already gave all we need to see. Goodluck for Jojo's next opponent. He will come back 200%!"

"True champions arent always the ones that win but those with the most guts.. take a feedback & come back stronger @johanghazali 🙌"

"Comeback with more vicious weaponsss 🔥🔥🔥 let's go Jojo!"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Johan Estupinan takes a swipe at Johan Ghazali regarding possible rematch

Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan's thrilling encounter inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, had many fans clamoring for a rematch, which the Colombian star had some interesting thoughts about.

Speaking with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin after the promotion's first numbered card of the year, 'Panda Kick' stated:

"Yeah. I have no problem fighting him again. If the company wants me to fight again, I'll do it. But trust me, now that I know how to fight him, it's going to be easier."

Watch the entire interview below:

