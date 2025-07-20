"Real friend and a real fan" - MMA world reacts as Theo Von rocks Dustin Poirier T-shirt at UFC 318

Theo Von displaying his support for Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. Many expressed their admiration for Von's gesture and his love for the combat sport.Poirier is set to make his final walk to the octagon in the main event of UFC 318, where he will challenge Max Holloway for the BMF belt in a trilogy matchup. The eighth pay-per-view event of the year is currently taking place in front of 'The Diamond's' home crowd at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.ESPN MMA recently took to social media to post a clip of Von arriving at the venue before the prelims, wearing a T-shirt dedicated to Poirier.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Real friend and a real fan right there''Another stated:''@theovon should put the belt on the winner tonight of the main event. He’s earned it.''''Always. When I go I'm always there for the prelims and everything what's the point of going to the show and paying that amount of money just to see the main event''''He's a real fan that's why. And all the fights have been stoppages. People sleep on prelims''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]Many celebrities and social media stars attend UFC events, but none seem as dedicated as Von, who’s in the audience from the very first fight of the night. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast earlier this year, the stand-up comedian detailed his experience, saying:''The whole thing's so perfect over there. It's like this perfect, like, I love getting to go watch that... it's the greatest fighters in the world. When else do you get see a great fight?&quot;Check out Theo Von's comments below (44:46):