Real reason why Floyd Mayweather has split with longtime trainer Gerald Tucker 

Financial issues led to a split between Floyd Mayweather and Gerald Tucker.

While 'Money' is retired from professional boxing today, he still competes in exhibition offerings. Since the passing of his uncle Roger in 2020, he's been trained by Gerald Tucker for these matches.

A former professional boxer himself, the duo made sense and a lot of money. Tucker led the legend into massive paydays against the likes of Logan Paul, John Gotti III, and more. Furthermore, he began training other Mayweather gym talents such as Tyron Woodley, for his fights with Jake Paul.

While a strong relationship, it's seemingly come to a sudden end. On Instagram, Gerald Tucker recently informed fans that he had cut ties with Floyd Mayweather. Naturally, it's over money.

According to the trainer, he felt that he had to leave as his exhibition paydays were smaller than they should've been. While Mayweather and Tucker reportedly discussed the issue personally, they couldn't come to an agreement.

As a result, the boxing legend is now without a coach for the first time in a while. Given his desire to continue doing exhibition matchups, one has to wonder if this relationship will improve, or who will coach Mayweather moving forward.

Floyd Mayweather hints at high-profile rematch next

Floyd Mayweather is eyeing a rematch with John Gotti III later this year.

In June, 'Money' returned to the ring in Miami for yet another exhibition. This time, he faced 2-0 boxer, and former MMA fighter, John Gotti III. While there was a lot of respect shown in the build to the fight, it was gone on fight night.

Instead, the legendary boxer and grandson of legendary gangster John Gotti traded a lot of words. Eventually, the two began tying each other up and fighting dirty as well. In the sixth round, the fight was called off by the referee.

However, John Gotti III didn't care and decided to keep on fighting. He threw several punches at the retired boxer after the bout was called off, triggering a massive brawl. Luckily, the two combatants emerged okay.

Furthermore, Floyd Mayweather is hoping to do battle with Gotti III again soon. In a recent interview with FightHype, he revealed:

"From what I've been told [it's happening]. My team has spoke to his team, and before the end of the year, we're going to make it happen. They've been talking about another exhibition with a guy that's in Canada. Fighting at light-heavyweight, Jean Pascal. That name was brought up, but I told them the numbers weren't right."

