Former UFC fighter Darren Till has called out several boxers for his next fight.

Earlier this year, Till requested that the UFC release him from his contract, claiming that ongoing injuries needed to be healed. Shortly after the promotion granted his request, ‘The Gorilla’ announced that he would be venturing into professional boxing.

Now that Till is in the market for a boxing opponent, he went on Twitter to call out Carl Froch, Rocky Fielding, Tommy Fury, and Joe Joyce:

“Carl froch is a long nosed twat. Rocky fielding is a big lanky sh*thouse. Tommy fury is a fat f*cking juice head & joe Joyce is a fat miserable c*nt. All can get it. Let’s go trolls. Fucking shithouses”

Till last fought in December 2022, losing by a third-round submission against Dricus Du Plessis. Since losing in a UFC welterweight title fight against Tyron Woodley in September 2018, the Liverpool native has lost four of his last five bouts, with his only win being against Kelvin Gastelum by split decision. He now hopes to get back on track by finding success in professional boxing.

Former UFC fighter Darren Till trolls Rocky Fielding with sparring offer

Rocky Fielding is one of four boxers that Darren Till recently called out. Fielding is a former WBA super-middleweight champion who last fought in December 2022, losing against Dan Azeez via TKO (corner stoppage), leading to his retirement. The 35-year-old saw what Till had to say on Twitter and responded by saying:

“Leave Froch, Our City Would Love This one”

Till doubled down on his callout by saying this to Fielding:

“Shut up ya bum, as it happens am looking for sparring partners. You fit the bill nicely. £20 a round. Text joe!!”

The former UFC welterweight title challenger vowed to return to the Octagon after venturing out for a couple of years. Therefore, It’s unclear what Darren Till wants to accomplish in boxing.

There’s a chance he’s looking to cash in on his name value while allowing his legs to recover from the brutal stress of an MMA training camp. It’s also possible that ‘The Gorilla’ is primarily interested in fulfilling his longtime interest in professional boxing.

