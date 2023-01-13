Michael 'Rocky' Fielding, the former WBA super-middleweight and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion, is hanging the gloves up at 35.

The British boxer announced his retirement with a statement on social media, where he wrote:

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from the sport. 26 years in boxing, from walking into the Stocky ABC gym at age nine just to keep fit for football, to winning National titles.”

Fielding (30-3) turned pro in October 2010 and won the Commonwealth super-middleweight title against Mohammed Akrong three years into his career as a professional. After a loss to highly rated fellow Liverpudlian Callum Smith, ‘Rocky’ bounced back with a split-decision victory against John Ryder for the British super-middleweight title.

The Liverpudlian went on to challenge Tyron Zegue for the WBA super-middleweight title in June 2018, which he won by knockout.

Following the championship victory, the Brit faced Mexican boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez for his newly acquired WBA title. Alvarez won the bout by way of TKO.

'Rocky' then went on a three-fight win streak, defeating Abdallah Paziwapazi, Emmanuel Danso, and Timo Laine. He then faced undefeated fighter Dan Azeez for the Commonwealth and British titles in his last fight, and lost by way of TKO.

The 35-year-old fighter spoke about making his dream come true of fighting at the famed Madison Square Garden and having his name called out by renowned boxing announcer Michael Buffer. He wrote further in his statement:

“Dreamed of being a World Champion & fighting in Madison Square Garden with Michael Buffer calling my name that came true."

Rocky Fielding’s best moments

Rocky Fielding at Echo Arena Liverpool

Eighteen out of Rocky's 30 victories have come by way of KO/TKO, which makes for an extensive highlight reel full of entertaining fights.

With big moments like his thunderous uppercut knockdown of Brian Vera and incredibly powerful hooks to the body that won him the WBA world title against Tyron Zegue, 'Rocky' possessed natural power in the squared circle.

Check out some of Fielding’s best moments in the ring below:

