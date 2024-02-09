"Recreate the 'Rumble in the Jungle'" - PFL champion calls out Francis Ngannou for bout in Africa

It appears as though a current PFL champion has his sights set on a massive bout against Francis Ngannou and even anticipates that it could happen within the next year.

2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay recently expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight for a bout against the former UFC heavyweight champion. While speaking to Mirror Fighting, he mentioned that he would love to be included in a modern day 'Rumble in the Jungle', which was the famous bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. He said:

"The PFL Africa season is slated to start in 2025, I can go and claim that victory too. Recreate the 'Rumble in the Jungle' and take out Francis Ngannou in Kinshasa, exactly where my parents are from." [h/t Mirror Fighting]

Kasanganay also said that he won't let their weight discrepancy be a hurdle in pursuing a bout against the former UFC heavyweight champion:

"That's my heart of a lion mindset, I don't care who it is and how big they are. The weight could be 215 [pounds] or 250 [pounds]. I know that if I get that fight, I can claim that victory too." [h/t Mirror Fighting]

It will be interesting to see whether Ngannou vs. Kasanganay becomes a reality in the PFL SmartCage as the 2023 light heavyweight champion is sincere with his interest in fighting him.

Check out Impa Kasanganay's initial call-out below:

When is Francis Ngannou's next bout?

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Francis Ngannou return to action as he is set for another massive boxing bout on March 8.

'The Predator' returns to the squared circle for a clash with Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will have another opportunity to shock the combat sports world.

The former UFC heavyweight champion most recently lost a controversial split decision to lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, and will have an opportunity to earn another shot at 'The Gypsy King' should he pull off the upset against Joshua.

Tweet regarding Ngannou's next bout [Image courtesy: @francis_ngannou - X]