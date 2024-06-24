"Red cards for both" - Fans loving Superlek's kicking drills with legend Saenchai during an exhibition football match

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 enjoys getting into all-out firefights in his bouts and decided to showcase his greatness against another Thai icon in the form of the legendary Saenchai.

The world's largest martial arts promotion recently shared a clip of two of Thailand's most famous fighters participating in a light-hearted drill during an exhibition football match via Instagram which can be viewed below.

Trending

With fans recognizing the two greats' skills, they jumped into the comments section with some hilarious reactions:

"Red cards for both"

"Practicing volleys to the head"

"different way of warming up for soccer 😂"

"I will watch football if everybody will act like this😂"

"Muay Thai fighters definitely don't need shin pads"

ONE fans know all too well of Superlek's greatness inside the Circle after accumulating a 13-1 record with his performance against Takeru Segawa this past January being highly lauded by the fans.

As for Saenchai, the 43-year-old has a legendary resume that is headlined by a total of six Lumpinee Boxing Stadium World Championships across different weight classes.

Superlek lists ONE Friday Fights 68 opponent's strengths

'The Kicking Machine' will make his way back to the Circle on Friday, June 28 as he takes on 27-year-old sensation Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 68.

With the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand set to host the event, Superlek broke down what makes Kongthoranee a dangerous opponent in an interview with ONE:

"He has knockout power, but also very technical. He's slow, though. I do think he's great. He's confident, on top of his game."

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.