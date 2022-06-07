"It’s good to be home" - Reece McLaren enjoys family time following ONE 158 win

Reece McLaren got back into the win column with a quality performance at ONE 158 on Friday. McLaren scored a first-round submission via rear-naked choke over Xie Wei.

Following his win, McLaren celebrated by returning home to his family. 'Lightning' posted a video on Instagram with the caption:

"Got ham it’s good to be home."

McLaren's win didn't come without overcoming some adversity. At the 1:20 mark of the first round, Wei landed a massive right that immediately dropped McLaren. Living up to his nickname, McLaren recovered like lightning, initiating a clinch and securing a double-leg takedown.

Once on the ground, it was just a matter of time before McLaren would lock in a rear-naked choke for a crowd pleasing victory at ONE 158.

Following his triumph, McLaren called for a rematch with Danny Kingad in August.

“The August card looks amazing. I’m gonna look to the mountains for my next opponent,” McLaren said. “I think I deserve a rematch with Mr. Danny himself.”

A brief history of 'Lightning' Reece McLaren

Reece McLaren was raised by a single mother on Christmas Island, a territory in Australia that is home to roughly 2,000 people.

'Lightning' made his mixed martial arts debut in 2010. He was just 19 years old when he first stepped into the cage at FightWorld Cup 7 in Queensland, Australia. He defeated Bryce Monkivitch via unanimous decision that evening. McLaren has remained active, fighting every calendar year since his debut.

McLaren holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a talent that has been ever-present in practically all of his MMA appearances. With 15 victories to his name, nine have come by way of submission, five of which came via rear-naked choke. But that's not the only tool in his arsenal. McLaren has also finished opponents via brabo choke, arm-triangle, armbar and kimura.

While he is yet to add ONE Championship gold to his mantle, McLaren has his fair share of accomplishments in MMA. He earned championships under the Eternal MMA and Xtreme Fighting Championships banners. He also won the vacant EMMA bantamweight championship in 2014.

With a big one at ONE 158, McLaren is one step closer to a title opportunity in the ONE circle.

