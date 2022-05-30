Watch: Former Shaolin monk Xie Wei crushes MMA opponents

'The Hunter' Xie Wei is a former Shaolin Monk and now competes in mixed martial arts for ONE Championship. The Chinese-born fighter was a martial arts instructor at the Shaolin Temple and will next be fighting in MMA at ONE 158 on June 3.

In a recent video, ONE Championship shone light on Xie Wei's full story and fight highlights. Of his background, the video explains:

"At age 14, he moved to the legendary Shaolin Temple. Xie spent four years training with the monks, even becoming a coach. But wanting to chase his MMA dreams, 'The Hunter' left the temple in 2016."

Catch the video below:

This Chinese-born fighter has a lot of experience studying traditional martial arts and combining it with current day ideals surrounding MMA. In the video, he discussed that, saying:

"Since I entered the Shaolin Temple, I have considered martial arts my passion. With mixed martial arts, I'm very lucky to have my passion my job."

Xie Wei returns at ONE 158

Xie Wei has a 14-3 overall record in MMA and made his debut professionally in 2017. He entered ONE Championship through the ONE Hero and Warrior Series, where he earned five TKO victories in five fights.

Discussing the ONE Hero Series with the promotion, he said:

“I think ONE Hero Series is a very good stage, it helped me to be prepared and fight with so many good Chinese fighters, and that makes me happy. I learned from each of my fights and I improved. I think this is a good way to let more Chinese fighters show their talent.”

He is currently on a three-fight win streak, all via TKO, and will look to extend that run of form even further at ONE 158 when he faces Australian submission specialist Reece McLaren.

In ONE's highlight video, Xie said of his upcoming opponent:

"I know Reece has been in ONE a long time and fought many tough battles. His skills are very good. In other areas, I don't feel he's that big of a threat. Reece McLaren, no opponent has ever been able to take me down and take home the win."

At ONE 158, Xie will be looking to add another TKO victory to his record and break into the top five rankings of the flyweight division.

