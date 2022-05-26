"Jiu-jitsu, baby" - Reece McLaren plans to submit Xie Wei at ONE 158

Reece McLaren’s upcoming match against Chinese brawler Xie Wei will be a classic grappler vs. striker matchup, and the Australian star already knows what he needs to do to win.

The two electrifying flyweights will face each other at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3. The card will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, McLaren said he’s aware of the knockout power Xie possesses in his strikes. The Chinese striker is on a three-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming via KOs.

McLaren, however, is confident in his abilities to take the match to the ground and that is where he plans to lock Xie in a submission.

"I think I’ll just do whatever I want, to be honest. Sit down judges, you ain’t going to be needed. I see not just weaknesses in his game, but just about everyone’s game. Jiu-Jitsu, baby.”

McLaren is one of the most dangerous grapplers in ONE Championship, with four of his seven wins in the promotion coming by way of submissions. He also holds an impressive 170-22 record in Brazilian jiu-jitsu contests.

Xie, meanwhile, has won all eight of his victories in ONE Championship by knockouts.

“His hands [are dangerous]. He looks neat. He looks pretty fearless, to be honest. He looks like he stands in the pocket and trains, so it’s good. Xie Wei, what is he on, a three-fight win streak? He’s definitely surging. I’m excited about the matchup. It’s been a long time coming. I can’t wait, man.”

Reece McLaren had mixed emotions when John Wayne Parr retired

Just like any other Australian martial artist growing up, Reece McLaren took inspiration from the legendary John Wayne Parr.

Parr is a multi-time world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He amassed a record of 99-34-1 during his illustrious career.

Yet, all careers must come to an end. Parr hung up his gloves following his classic with former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang at ONE X in March.

Reece McLaren admitted that he had mixed feelings when Parr officially retired. While he was saddened that Parr said goodbye to an illustrious career, he was also excited to have a coach who can train him full time.

“Man, I had very, very mixed emotions. I think it was exciting for me, selfishly, because now I have Wayne as my coach and pad holder and everything. It was such a hard one. He’s such a happy-go-lucky guy, you know, you catch that vibe really easily.”

