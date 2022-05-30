Reece McLaren is a fan of John Wayne Parr and is now enjoying the opportunity to train under his guidance at Boonchu Muay Thai.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Lightning’ revealed that he knows Parr owing to his legendary stature but now he’s proudly a member of his family.

Reece McLaren said:

“I've known Wayne for many years. Obviously, he's who he is, and obviously, I've been a big fan. You know, just things kind of ran full circle and now I'm training out of there full time. So yeah, I've been welcomed into the Boonchu family and I'm very proud to call myself now a fighter from Boonchu.”

McLaren recently claimed that he has a new set of tools to unleash thanks to his training at Boonchu. It’s a product of training hard with Parr and his commitment to constantly improving his skills.

The Gold Coast, Australia native said that after building a relationship with Parr, he learned that everyone is equal until others work to rise above normal.

“It's a strange one because it's always like, [you] look up to people. And then you finally meet them and then start to grow a relationship with someone with such high caliber and whatever. And man, it's just like, we were all just ordinary people, you know what I mean. But we just get in, battle hard. And the only reason we get how far we get is that we just got it more than anyone else.”

Reece McLaren resumes his climb to the top at ONE 158

Reece McLaren had his two-fight win streak snapped in April last year, and he hopes to get back on track with a win against Xie Wei at ONE 158 on Friday, June 3.

Xie has an incredible 8-1 record in ONE Championship with a 100% finishing rate, with all his finishes coming by way of TKO. He will have his hands full against McLaren though.

The No.5-ranked flyweight has won seven bouts in the circle since he arrived in 2015, with four of his wins coming by way of submission. Now that he’s honing his skills in Boonchu, McLaren has become an even more dangerous threat both on the ground and on his feet.

