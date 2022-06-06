"Massive congratulations to my buddy" - John Wayne Parr and Reece McLaren celebrate victory together in the circle after ONE 158 win

Australian Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr is celebrating his student Reece McLaren's victory at ONE 158. The pair began training together last year. The work appeared to help McLaren upon his return, with him earning a first-round submission win over Xie Wei last Friday.

Wayne Parr celebrated his compatriot's victory, posting the following on Instagram:

"Massive congratulations to my buddy @reecelightning91! Had me worried after getting dropped early. But stayed composed and got the job done. Sooo happy! Thank you @onechampionship for the opportunity to travel to Singapore once again to be part of the of greatest martial arts promotion in the world."

'Lightning' Reece McLaren responded on the social media platform with a post of his own, thanking his team, which includes Wayne Parr.

"Instruction does much, but encouragement everything - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. I have so much love for this man right here! @johnwayneparr Sky’s the limit!!! #... To @onechampionship leaders of Martial Arts! No bonus but that’s ok. Walked out with my health in tac. To all my fans sponsors family and friends! Upwards and onwards!!!"

The Australian fighter was happy to leave the ONE circle in good health and without injury. He also thanked his wife and Boonchu Gym for their support. After the loss he sustained in 2021, this win was massively important for McLaren to keep his high-ranked position in ONE Championship.

What's next for Reece McLaren?

Having earned a win in the competitive flyweight division, the question now is what is next for McLaren in ONE Championship?

The submission specialist added another tap-out victory to his impressive record at ONE 158, and after the fight, he asked for a rematch against 'The King' Danny Kingad at ONE 161.

In his post-fight interview, the Aussie said:

"This was me on half a camp... Get on that August card, that August card looks amazing. I think I deserve a rematch with Danny [Kingad]."

Kingad is ranked above McLaren, but is coming off a loss in his last appearance. The two fighters originally fought in 2019, with Kingad taking a close split decision victory. McLaren now wants to right this wrong and earn a win against the Filipino fighter.

With that said, we could well see McLaren vs. Kingad 2 later this year.

