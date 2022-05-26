Watch: Is Reece McLaren ONE Championship's wildest fighter?

If you find two grown men beating the hell out of each other inside a cage crazy, wait until you see the zaniness of ONE Championship's Reece 'Lightning' McLaren.

The wild man from Down Under has been providing his own flavor of entertainment inside the circle and fans love him for it. Win or lose, you can guarantee McLaren is there to entertain and put on a show.

Whether it's making faces in the midst of dire adversity or attempting the most outrageous maneuvers in the cage, McLaren knows no danger he wouldn't willingly walk into. 'Lightning' also has a pechant for jumping at every opportunity to get a good laugh from the crowd.

It's not just the in-ring antics that make McLaren a must-watch, however. The insanely talented Aussie has a unique quality of being dangerous both on the feet and on the ground.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has one of the sickest, most dangerous guillotine chokes you'll ever see. If he doesn't feel like strangling people on the ground, McLaren employs a brawling stand-up style that's difficult to handle.

In a highlight video released by ONE Championship, the Asian organization asked the question if the flyweight fighter is the wildest man on their roster. After watching the video, we may have our answer.

Watch McLaren's full highlight video here:

Reece McLaren will face Xie Wei at ONE Championship 158

At ONE 158 on June 3, we'll get to see the craziness of Reece McLaren yet again as he faces 'The Hunter' Xie Wei from China.

Xie is on a three-fight winning streak, with all of those contests ending via stoppages. The dangerous Chinese warrior will surely be a new problem McLaren will definitely enjoy solving inside the cage.

The main event of the evening will be a Muay Thai showdown between two hungry young lions in Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and ONE debutant Niclas Larsen. Tawanchai has perhaps the fastest kicks in ONE Super Series and it will be interesting to see him try to deal with Larsen's unorthodox Muay Thai style.

The co-main event will feature an explosive bantamweight title eliminator as two knockout artists Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade collide in the center of the cage.

Andrade is on a dominant streak at the moment while Kwon is riding three straight KOs inside the circle. This clash might just determine the next title contender as both sluggers have been cleaning up the division as of late.

