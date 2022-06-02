"For the fight fans, it's an exciting matchup" - Reece McLaren on Xie Wei bout at ONE 158

Australia's Reece McLaren will have his hands full in his upcoming fight on June 3. At ONE 158, he faces 'The Hunter' Xie Wei, who is on a win streak and has won all of his ONE bouts via KO/TKO.

'Lighting' Reece McLaren is a submission-focused fighter with more than half of his wins coming by way of a submission finish. However, he is adding more to his standup arsenal. The Australian has begun training with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr this past year.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA, McLaren could not predict how this fight would go. Nevertheless, he was certain that it would be an exciting and memorable matchup:

"He's got heavy hands, good boxing. So it matches up really well for the fight fans, it's an exciting matchup alone. We both push a high pace and fans are in for a treat, that's all I can say."

The Australian is coming off a loss in the organization and has not fought since early 2021. He seems very excited to fight in the ONE circle this Friday.

Reece McLaren says he will win via stoppage

Xie Wei is a former Shaolin monk who is on a three-fight win streak in ONE Championship. Reece McLaren has said that his opponent's recent success does not matter because he will stop him in this fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship, McLaren explained:

“I think I’ll just do whatever I want, to be honest. Sit down judges, you ain’t going to be needed. I see not just weakness in his game, but in just about everyone’s game. Jiu-jitsu, baby.”

Both fighters are looking to move closer to a title shot in the stacked flyweight division. Ranked ahead of these two combatants are great fighters such as Adriano Moraes, 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson, and Yuya Wakamatsu. It is an exciting division with tons of great matchups in the future.

McLaren told ONE that with a win, he plans to call out the champion:

“I’m not here to stand in no line if they want to give me the opportunity to call anyone out. I’m definitely going to be calling out the champ.”

Xie Wei and Reece McLaren need a win to keep their place in this competitive weight class. They will face off at ONE 158 on June 3.

