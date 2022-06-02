"Wada is going to surprise a lot of people" - Reece McLaren on Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE 158

'Lightning' Reece McLaren has a challenging fight ahead of him at ONE 158. He will be facing Xie Wei, who is on a three-fight win streak. Also featured on the upcoming June 3 fight card is Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada, two former opponents of McLaren.

While he is focused on his own fight, McLaren says he keeps a close eye on the rest of the flyweight division. He is excited to watch this fight as it should be a good one. Speaking to Dylan Bowker of Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"I really, really, really, rate Wada. We had a very, very close fight, me and him. And obviously, me and Kairat had a close one too. For sure, I'm always analyzing and watching the division. I think you're a fool if you're not. I'm actually quite excited for that one."

The Australian offered his opinion on how the Akhmetov vs. Wada fight will play out:

"I think Wada is going to surprise a lot of people... I think he's going to come out and surprise a lot of people."

Catch the entire interview below:

McLaren defeated Wada in 2018 via split-decision and then lost to Akhmetov in his next bout.

Reece McLaren on Xie Wei

Australia's Reece McLaren is a submission specialist who has over half of his victories in professional MMA come by way of submission stoppage. On June 3 at ONE 158, he will face China's Xie Wei.

Xie Wei is a former Shaolin monk who is on a three-fight win streak and has won all of his ONE Championship fights via KO/TKO.

McLaren spoke to ONE Championship about this fight. 'Lightning' said he would win the bout via submission and then call out champion Adriano Moraes:

“I think I’ll just do whatever I want, to be honest. Sit down judges, you ain’t going to be needed. I see not just weakness in his game, but in just about everyone’s game. Jiu-jitsu, baby... I’m not here to stand in no line if they want to give me the opportunity to call anyone out. I’m definitely going to be calling out the champ.”

Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei and Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada will go down at ONE 158 on June 3.

