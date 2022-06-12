"I told him it's a risky game" - Referee Marc Goddard explains why fight was not stopped after Jiri Prochazka perceivedly tapped 

Referee Marc Goddard has clarified the concerns of UFC fans about Jiri Prochazka perceivedly tapping in his UFC 275 title fight. The English official tweeted that the new UFC light heavyweight champion was in fact congratulating and encouraging his opponent Glover Teixeira by tapping on his head.

The referee also stated that he warned Prochazka about the risks of doing such things in a fight. However, Goddard expressed that it was clear that 'Denisa' was not tapping out anytime during the fight:

"Lol. Jiri was actually congratulating & encouraging his opponent! He done it a couple of times and I told him it’s a risky game lol! But it’s very clear what he was doing and intending. Lets celebrate the incredible feat from both gentleman."

Many UFC fans were left perplexed after watching the fight, where Prochazka was seen open-palm striking Glover Teixeira on multiple occasions. They expressed their discontent on Twitter, saying that the Czech native tapped during the fight.

Some fans even suggested that the fight was fixed, with the referee in on it. A Twitter user (@ToddWentworth) wrote:

"Anyone who watched UFC 275 watched a fixed main event. It’s either a fixed fight or Jiri tapped in the first round. But the ref didn’t stop it, so he was in on it too."

Jiri Prochazka won the title fight against Glover Teixeira via submission in the fifth round, thus ending the title reign of the 42-year-old Brazilian.

KO artist Jiri Prochazka submits jiu-jitsu specialist Glover Teixeira

Jiri Prochazka is a Muay Thai striker known for his knockout power and pressure-based fighting style. However, at this weekend's fight, Prochazka beat Glover Teixeira by submitting the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist. Teixeira is a second-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu and an ADCC gold medalist.

Prochazka's win at UFC 275 marks only his third victory to come by way of submission. Twenty-five of his 29 wins have come via knockout.

With his victory over Teixeira, 'Denisa' also became the first Czech champion in UFC history. The most impressive thing about this achievement is that he captured his maiden UFC gold in just his third fight with the organization.

