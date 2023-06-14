Regian Eersel downplays Arian Sadikovic’s claim for a rematch: “Give him one or two more fights”

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is not quite sold on Arian Sadikovic’s claim as the supposed next in line for a lightweight kickboxing world title shot.

Shortly after annihilating Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 in just 46 seconds to retain his lightweight Muay Thai crown, Eersel expressed his desire to fight next under kickboxing rules and defend his throne.

However, it won’t be against Sadikovic if he had it his way.

In his ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The Immortal’ shot down ‘Game Over’s wishes for a rematch:

“No, I would say, give him one or two more fights. Let him win those fights and then he can come after me.”

Prior to Eersel’s glorious triumph in the main event of last Friday’s card, Sadikovic made a statement of his own by dominating two-time ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Nieky Holzken at Lumpinee Stadium.

Afterward, the German slugger was quite vocal about his status as the division’s supposed No.1 contender and even suggested that he beat Eersel in their first encounter at ONE 156.

Sadikovic did drop Eersel with a gorgeous flying knee in round two of their high-stakes war last year. The Sityodtong Amsterdam standout, however, was able to get his bearings back from the knockdown and took control of the fight in the ensuing rounds.

In the end, Eersel was tested like never before but still came away with the unanimous decision win.

Do you think Sadikovic earned himself a rematch with Eersel following his latest victory?

While we await ONE’s decision, we can rewatch Eersel and Sadikovic’s spectacular wins at ONE Fight Night 11 free of charge. The entire card is available for replay for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

