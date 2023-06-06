Regian Eersel dreams of setting up training centers in the Netherlands and Suriname

Despite being at the height of his fighting career, reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel is already looking forward to what he will be doing once the dust has settled in the ring.

The 30-year-old Dutch-Surinamese ONE Championship fighter believes he has much to offer the next generation of athletes coming up in both the Netherlands and Suriname, and he wants to impart his knowledge and skills to the youth.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Eersel bared what he plans to do once he hangs up his gloves for good.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“First, I will do it in the country that I’m living in – the Netherlands. But you never know, maybe we can start also in Suriname. The goal is to start a gym or a team, share my knowledge, and hope that I can pass it on to future fighters.”

Of course, retirement isn’t going to be anytime soon for the two-sport ONE world champion. Eersel still has years left in his career where he can compete at an elite level, and he will get to prove he’s still worthy of being called the very best in the world in his next fight.

Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against dangerous Russian Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

