Regian Eersel excited to face worthy challenger: “He’s a very tough guy to fight”

As he has done in the past, Regian Eersel looks to smash his way to another statement win when he meets Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative makes a quick return to the ONE Championship stage, following a first successful ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title defense over old rival Sinsamut Klinmee At ONE Friday Fights this past March.

With the possibility of registering a second successful assignment as the 170-pound Muay Thai king of the promotion this week, Regian Eersel arrives in Bangkok, Thailand, more than prepared.

He has put in extra work throughout his training camp, instilled more confidence in his arsenal via a short visit to Suriname, and, more importantly, forged a formidable game plan to stop the knockout machine from Russia.

But while the Dutch-Surinamese has taken out the very best throughout his promotional tenure, the martial artist known as ‘The Immortal’ does see something special about the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai man, albeit still fancying his chances when they go toe-to-toe soon.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Regian Eersel said:

“Yeah, I'm feeling good about it. ONE Championship did it again, a new opponent. He's a very tough guy to fight I think. I'm ready.”

Watch Regian Eersel's full interview here:

After all, the father of two is in the form of his life now, riding a 21-fight winning streak and not tasting defeat in seven years.

He plans to keep that tremendous momentum going at ONE Fight Night 11.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership can tune in to the bill live and for free this Friday, June 9.

