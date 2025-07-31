Regian Eersel looking to test George Jarvis’ will to win at ONE Fight Night 34: “I’m gonna see how bad he wants it”

Striking wizard Regian Eersel plans to subject George Jarvis to championship-level pressure when they clash for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, Aug. 1.The 32-year-old defending champion believes the British challenger's inexperience in five-round championship contests will prove decisive when the pressure mounts in the later rounds during their hotly anticipated showdown inside the Mecca of Muay Thai later this week.&quot;I'm gonna see how bad he wants it. I'm just gonna let him feel my energy and pressure, pressure, pressure, pressure,&quot; Regian Eersel told ONE Championship.The defending king's psychological warfare centers on exploiting what he sees as Jarvis's biggest weakness - his lack of championship-distance experience in ONE Championship.With the British slugger having only competed in three-round contests during his promotional tenure, the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete plans to weaponize the fourth and fifth rounds inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium to reel in another majestic triumph under the promotional spotlight.The ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion will now aim to walk the talk and bank on his relentless offensive output—a hallmark of his decorated career—to wrap up another world title assignment in the organization. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegian Eersel's clinical striking should give him the edge over George JarvisRegian Eersel's striking mastery has helped establish him as arguably the most complete striker in modern kickboxing and Muay Thai. It should give him a massive advantage over Jarvis once more on Aug. 1.The Surinamese martial artist's technical versatility allows him to seamlessly blend traditional Muay Thai clinch work with dynamic kickboxing combinations, creating a hybrid style that has proven nearly impossible to solve.Eersel's exceptional conditioning, fight IQ, and ability to adapt mid-fight have made him a nightmare matchup for any striker willing to test themselves against his championship pedigree at the highest level.The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, Aug. 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post