Regian Eersel is a man of few words when it comes to fighting: “I don't do trash-talking”

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel prefers to let his hands do the talking inside the Circle.

‘The Immortal’ is scheduled to step back into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night for a ONE world title clash with Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Like most of his appearances with the promotion, Eersel has remained relatively quiet leading into the matchup.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Regian Eersel shared his dislike for trash-talking, opting to instead let his hands do all the talking once he steps into the spotlight:

“I don't do trash-talking. I'm a man of business. I come to fight. Most of the time I finish the job.”

That strategy has served Regian Eersel well, amassing an impressive 21-fight win streak that includes an undefeated 9-0 run under the ONE Championship banner. ‘The Immortal’ will look to keep that streak alive as he defends his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title for the second time against a newcomer with a penchant for scoring highlight-reel knockouts.

Dmitry Menshikov makes his debut having had his hand raised 27 times, with 19 of those victories coming by way of knockout. If he scores KO number 20, it will also come with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

