Regian Eersel opens up about how fatherhood changed his mindset

A lot of things have changed for Regian Eersel since he became a father of two beautiful daughters.

The two-sport ONE world champion recently opened up about his personal life, ahead of his second lightweight Muay Thai world title defense at ONE Fight Night 11.

‘The Immortal’, who has gone unbeaten in 21 straight matches, will take on streaking challenger Dmitry Menshikov, who is also riding high on an 11-fight winning streak.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Eersel remains upbeat and draws inspiration from the two little ones at home that give him comfort and joy.

While his children are still young, he’s also somehow dreading the day they come of age:

“[It’s changed my mindset] a little bit. They’re not super-grown now. The oldest is just three years,” he told ONE Championship. “So she is starting to communicate better and better, but I think I will feel [the need to be more protective] when they both get to be teenagers.”

The Surinamese-Dutch superstar, of course, has found the perfect balance between being one of the best strikers in the world and a doting family man.

Having children has also given Eersel added motivation to continue his unbeaten streak in the Singapore-based promotion. The 30-year-old has left a trail of devastation in two sports, registering a combined 9-0 slate in Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

Eersel, who trains out of Sityodtong Amsterdam, even collected two massive gold belts along the way and has no plans of surrendering them anytime soon.

Menshikov, meanwhile, is arguably one of the most dangerous challengers he has been scheduled to face so far. Despite being a promotional newcomer, the Russian finisher is a KO artist of the highest order and is coming for both his world titles.

Don’t miss this high-stakes all-striking war between Eersel and Menshikov, which will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on June 9. ONE Fight Night 11 is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.

