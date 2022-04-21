“I prepared for it, of course” - Regian Eersel recognizes Arian Sadikovic’s boxing advantage

Regian Eersel comes into every fight well prepared, and he already knows what to beware of when he meets Arian Sadikovic in the circle.

On Friday, April 22, the two men will collide for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The event will be broadcast live from Singapore from 5:00pm SGT.

Eersel is on a dominant 18-fight win streak; a product of his hard work and dedication to training, as well as countless hours of learning about his opponent. During their faceoff interviews, ‘The Immortal’ shared his thoughts on his opponent:

“Arian, I think he's a good fighter, a hard fighter, a strong fighter. He likes to put the pressure on. I saw in the fight against [Mustapha] Haida, very good skills of him, boxing skills, also kicks and knees. So I think it's going to be a hard fight.”

When asked what he is most wary about with Sadikovic, the Surinamese-Dutch fighter said:

“I think his boxing skills. Because he's very good at boxing with what I saw. I think that's his good advantage.”

Naturally, Eersel said he is prepared for his opponent’s boxing, but pointed out that it’s not the only thing he focused on during his camp. He added:

“Yes, I prepared for it, of course. But my main focus is on myself. Try to develop myself and in my training also. I try to develop myself after each fight. So I hope it will come out on Friday.”

Regian Eersel reveals the secret to his win streak

No one has been able to solve the puzzle that is Regian Eersel over the past half-decade and it did not come by accident.

The ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion constantly trains to keep his body strong and makes sure that his mind is sharp as well.

Eersel revealed his formula for success by saying:

“I think because of my training schedule. I keep training even when I don't have a fight and fighting is also mental. You know, we have to be strong mentally, and I think I'm very strong in my head. So fighting is not only with your body, you know, it's also with your brain.”

On Friday, April 22, his formula will be tested yet again when Arian Sadikovic steps into the circle with him in the main event of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Edited by Allan Mathew