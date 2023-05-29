Regian Eersel reflects on his initial days at ONE Championship

Regian Eersel steps onto the ONE stage for the tenth time to defend his lightweight Muay Thai gold against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11, and it’s a moment that has left the Dutch-Surinamese athlete feeling a little bit emotional.

It’s easy to understand why, though, considering what he has achieved throughout his tenure at the Singapore-based organization.

With a 9-0 run and an unbeaten streak that dates back to March 2016, ‘The Immortal’ has established himself as a fan-favorite and a two-sport world champion, owning gold in the lightweight divisions of kickboxing and Muay Thai.

In an interview with Sensai Sam on YouTube, Regian Eersel opened up on the start of his time at ONE Championship and how the victory laid the foundation for future success:

“I fought my first fight there [in ONE Championship] in 2018, I think. I was the first kickboxing fight ever in ONE Championship. Yeah, the first-ever kickboxing fight there. So I wrote history. I won that fight. It was against Brad Riddell, who’s a very tough, tough opponent."

‘The Immortal’ added:

“I won on points, and then months later, I think I had to defend my Lion Fight belt. I defended successfully via KO, and after the fight ONE Championship contacted me and the journey started.”

Watch the full interview here:

The rest of his journey, obviously, has been nothing short of impressive.

Regian Eersel has repeatedly amazed the global audience with one striking clinic after another, and he’ll be back for another session when he defends his crown against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11.

Fans in North America with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch these two throw it down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9.

