Regian Eersel says Alexis Nicolas has to move back to the end of the line: "He can say whatever he wants"

Regian Eersel has dismissed calls for a fourth encounter with Alexis Nicolas following his spectacular knockout victory over George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34.

Ad

The Dutch-Surinamese champion was asked about his former rival's social media comments suggesting he deserved another immediate title shot after his dominant 84-second destruction of the British challenger during thier ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship joust last Friday.

"No. He first has to face Jarvis, also. So he can say whatever he wants. But he didn't fight Jarvis. He didn't fight Rungrawee. He didn't fight Youssef," Regian Eersel stated with confidence during his interview with Nick Atkin.

Ad

Trending

"He only fought, like once he won, and then me. And, luckily, it was my bad day in the first fight. So yeah, I proved already in the last two fights why I am the champion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Per the 32-year-old's response, he thinks 'Barboza' must earn another world title opportunity by facing the same level of opposition that he has conquered.

Ad

Eersel currently leads their rivalry 2-1 after claiming victories in their second and third encounters, with Nicolas' lone triumph coming in their initial meeting back at ONE Fight Night 21 in April 2024.

Watch the full interview here:

Ad

Regian Eersel wants another scrap before the year ends

During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson in Lumpinee last week, Regian Eersel declared that he'll be ready to make a quick turnaround to dazzle inside the Circle again.

"I can be back in two months, three months, four months. So it’s up to ONE Championship," the Amsterdam-based martial artist said.

Ad

Eersel has amassed a 2-0 run this year with victories against Jarvis and Nicolas. His overall record stands at an impressive 64-5.

North American fans can relive Eersel's latest victory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and the complete ONE Fight Night 34 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.