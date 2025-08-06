Regian Eersel sets timeline for ONE Championship return after another successful title defense

Surinamese-Dutch superstar Regian Eersel seeks to regain his two-sport world champion status next. He is willing to achieve it even on a short turnaround.'The Immortal' shared this following his successful defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He scored an opening-round knockout victory over English challenger George Jarvis.At the post-fight interview session with the promotion, Eersel touched on his goal of reclaiming the lightweight kickboxing gold that he also previously held. He shared that given the opportunity he will be able to go for it even in two months' time:&quot;I can be back in two months, three months, four months. So it’s up to ONE Championship.&quot;ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]Regian Eersel was stripped of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title after missing weight in his last defense in April against French rival Alexis Nicolas. The fight still pushed through, with the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout not eligible to win it back immediately. Despite that, he went on to beat Nicolas by majority decision to take the lead in their head-to-head matchup, 2-1.Regian Eersel is still the best lightweight Muay Thai fighter in ONE ChampionshipWhile he tries to make his way back to the top of the lightweight kickboxing summit, Regian Eersel further underscored that in the division's Muay Thai lane, he remains alpha following another successful defense of his ONE world title.The 32-year-old Eersel knocked out challenger George Jarvis of England in their headlining title clash last week at ONE Fight Night 34 in Thailand. It was his third successful defense of the world title he won in October 2022.'The Immortal' was once again A1, never allowing erstwhile streaking Jarvis to get his game fully going. His was crisp with his low kicks and punch combinations, which eventually led him to uncorking a solid straight that instantly dropped Jarvis. 'G-Unit' was able to beat the count although it turned out to be a short reprieve as he found himself down for good after absorbing solid strikes moments later. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.