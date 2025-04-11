Regian Eersel says he always holds himself accountable when ‘s**t happens’: “You have to overcome the situation”

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel believes he only has himself to blame when chaos ensues.

'The Immortal' is never one to point fingers when things don't go his way. Even in defeat, the Sityodtong Amsterdam warrior completely accepts it is all down to his own shortcomings and never has one bad thing to say about the team working behind him.

The Suriname striking maestro talked about this mindset shortly after claiming a second successive triumph over French standout Alexis Nicolas in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

While the Netherlands-based warrior walked out of the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok, Thailand, with the majority decision win, he failed to pass hydration for the fight, which led to him losing his lightweight kickboxing crown before fight night.

"You know, in life, sh*t happens. Yeah, it's true. Sh*t happens, but you have to overcome the situation. And I just did that," Regian Eersel told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin shortly after his victory.

Watch his full interview here:

Regian Eersel full of praise for Alexis Nicolas after ONE Fight Night 30 trilogy

Regian Eersel tipped his hat to Alexis Nicolas for testing him to the fullest in each of their contests.

Nicolas produced a striking clinic to earn the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in their first encounter. But 'The Immortal' had the former figured out in their rematch months later and the rubber match last week, though.

In the same interview, the Dutch-based Surinamese wizard added:

"I proved that mentally I'm the stronger fighter, also the smarter fighter. So, yeah, my respect to Alexis, of course. He’s a very good opponent, very good with his style. We are warriors, yeah."

The ONE Fight Night 30 replay is available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

