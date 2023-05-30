Regian Eersel sees Dmitry Menshikov as a tough challenger at ONE Fight Night 11

Regian Eersel may hold world titles across two sports, but he’s not someone to take things lightly.

The two-sport world champion will have the second defense of his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title when he takes on Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

ONE Fight Night 11 is set for June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and will stream live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, said in an interview with ONE Championship that Menshikov will surely pose a threat to his world championship reign. The double-world champion noted how Menshikov approaches fights with aggression and power behind his punches.

“He comes swinging with hooks. He has a lot of knockouts, so we’re gonna put my name to the test once again.”

Menshikov, 25, already has one of the most fearsome reputations in Muay Thai and kickboxing. The Russian slugger holds an impressive record of 27-2, on the back of 19 knockouts, and is carrying an 11-fight winning streak heading into ONE Fight Night 11.

Eersel, however, has operated open a different plane of existence since arriving at ONE Championship in 2018. ‘The Immortal’ holds a perfect 9-0 record in the promotion and is 7-0 in his world title fights.

The Surinamese star is also coming off back-to-back wins against Sinsamut Klinmee for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

The first of the pair’s meetings was for the inaugural strap, while the second was Eersel’s world title defense.

He took a razor-thin split decision win to become the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and many believed that Sinsamut deserved an immediate rematch after ONE on Prime Video 3.

The rivals eventually ran it back five months later at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March. Hellbent to silence the doubters, Eersel folded Sinsamut with a crushing left hook to the body to successfully defend the lightweight Muay Thai gold.

