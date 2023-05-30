Regian Eersel recalls growing up in the streets of Amsterdam: “It was a tough neighborhood”

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel recently shared some insight into his youth, including the tough neighborhood he grew up in after his family relocated to Amsterdam.

‘The Immortal’ will return to the Circle on June 9 for a ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title fight against Russian debutant Dmitry Menshikov. Eersel will put his title on the line for the second time this year, having bested Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March. Ahead of his highly anticipated headliner, Eersel spoke with Sensei Sam on YouTube about growing up in a rough neighborhood after his family relocated from Suriname to Amsterdam when he was four years old.

“It was a tough neighborhood, but it’s getting better and better,” Eersel said. “Like when I came in the 90s, it was a tough neighborhood, yes.”

Since his promotional debut in 2018, Regian Eersel has established himself as one of the most decorated strikers in ONE Championship history. With 60 career wins, including nine straight inside the Circle, ‘The Immortal’ has routinely lived up to his name, capturing lightweight world titles in both the kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.

Regian Eersel will undoubtedly have his hands full at ONE Fight Night 11 when he welcomes newcomer Dmitry Menshikov to ONE Championship. Menshikov will enter the bout with an impressive 27-1 record with 19 of those victories coming by way of knockout. He is also riding the momentum of an 11-fight win streak heading into his debut. If he can make it 12 in a row, the Russian striker will leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium a ONE world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9

