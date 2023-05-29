Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel says his kids are his biggest motivational tool

Despite everything that he has already accomplished in ONE Championship, Regian Eersel is focused on maintaining his momentum to keep what is his.

As a simultaneous two-sport world champion, Eersel knows that he has a target on his back with plenty of hungry competitors waiting for their opportunity to try and take his titles away from him.

It could be quite a daunting task for some athletes to share a similar hunger when they’re at the top. But that certainly hasn’t been the case for the man known to many as ‘The Immortal’.

If anything, he seems more motivated than ever to continue his reign at the top of two disciplines.

With a dominant run as the lightweight kickboxing world champion, Eersel laced on the 4-ounce gloves to compete for the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Sinsamut Klinmee last year. Earlier this year, he knocked out Kinamee with an epic fourth-round body shot.

At ONE Fight Night 11, he hopes to continue his dominant run in ONE Championship. A win could seal his spot as one of the finest athletes in the world today.

Before he steps inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9, Regian Eersel revealed the biggest source of motivation that keeps him inspired to become a two-sport world champion.

He told ONE Championship:

“I have kids now, so that’s also the motivation [to stay at the top].”

Eersel will defend his lightweight Muay Thai world title against Russian Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11. The entire event will air live and free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes