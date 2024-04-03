Regian Eersel shares his "good cop, bad cop" relationship with longtime coaches Paul and Vincent Pengel

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel has complete and full trust in his longtime coaches Paul and Vincent Pengel. But given that he has two major voices in his corner, the 31-year-old Dutch-Surinamese star says he knows how to play both sides.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel talked about going to both brothers for different versions of advice.

'The Immortal' said:

"Yeah, they are not similar. In some things, they are similar of course, because they are brothers, and they can both be tough. But Paul, in most situations, is the tough guy. And Vincent, he'd be the softer guy. Some situations I go to Paul, some situations I go to Vincent. But either way, they'll hear about the problem from each other or from me."

It's a huge advantage for Eersel to have such influential voices in his corner that he can trust. And he's going to put this partnership to the test once more in his next fight.

Eersel is set to face undefeated French striker 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Losing not an option for Regian Eersel: "I will not forgive myself"

Regian Eersel has imagined every possible outcome his fight against Alexis Nicolas will end up, but losing has never been part of the equation, especially in things that are under his control.

He told ONE Championship:

"If the opponent is better than me, then he has my respect and it happens. But if the mistake is on my side, like I dropped my left hand or I hesitated because I wanted to do something, I will not forgive myself. So that's why it is important to have the people that you trust in your corner."

Poll : Who wins the ONE Fight Night 21 main event? Regian Eersel Alexis Nicolas 0 votes View Discussion