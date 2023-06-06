Regian Eersel shares secret to success: “Surround yourself with people that believe in you”

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel is on his own once the circle door closes between him and his opponent. However, ‘The Immortal’ takes solace in the fact that he has a huge support system of friends and family that will have his back, regardless if he wins or losses.

Eersel is undeniably one of the most successful names in combat spots at the moment. He is the proud owner of two massive belts made from 26 pounds of solid gold, along with a ridiculous 21-fight winning streak.

While his talents and insane fight IQ helped him reach the pinnacle of success, Eersel said being around the right people also speeds up the process.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam superstar told ONE Championship:

“The first [piece of advice I’d give them] is to keep believing in their dreams. If you want to reach the top of the world, you have to believe in yourself and surround yourself with people that believe in you also, or who have the same dreams. When you have that, the road to your dream will be a lot easier.”

Eersel’s rise from humble beginnings is indeed as inspiring as it gets, and him sharing nuggets of wisdom like this one makes him even more likable to the masses.

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion remains grateful to everyone who helped him in his journey, from the mean streets of Amsterdam to the biggest global stage under the ONE banner.

Eersel will look to continue his trail of greatness on June 9 against promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11. The victor will leave the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok as the undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai king.

This can’t-miss firefight, along with the rest of the 10-fight card, will stream live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

