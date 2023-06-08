Regian Eersel not shy about prediction: “I’m going to search for the KO”

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is the type to let his actions do the talking throughout his remarkable 21-fight winning streak.

While ‘The Immortal’ is not one to make WWE-esque promos and bold declarations ahead of his matches, he always aims to impress and seeks crowd-pleasing knockouts as much as possible.

The Surinamese-Dutch fighter will carry the same mindset ahead of his second lightweight Muay Thai world title defense on June 9 against promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov.

At ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, the 30-year-old will seek to snap the Russian’s 11-fight winning streak at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

He told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I just hope I give the people a good fight. And of course, I'm going to search for the KO, as I always do, but I hope it will be in a spectacular way.”

While Eersel is not known to possess one-shot knockout power, he often outlasts some of the best power punchers in the world using technical precision and godly accuracy.

His calculated attacks and slick combinations eventually take their toll on his challengers, who more often than not drown in deep waters in the championship rounds.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam product can also capitalize on the slightest of openings, as he was able to drill Sinsamut Klinmee with a pinpoint shot at ONE Friday Fights 9 last March.

After seeing a gap in the Thai’s armor, ‘The Immortal’ uncorked a hellacious left-hand liver blow that ended his rival’s night for good.

Eersel will look to do the same to Menshikov this coming Friday at ONE Fight Night 11. The entire 10-fight card will air live in US primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

