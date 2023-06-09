Regian Eersel slowly getting into the groove of fight week ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

With mere hours remaining before his return to the ring, two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is finally starting to feel like it’s time to go to war. ‘The Immortal’ is set to defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship on Friday night as ONE Championship continues its historic run at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The promotion's latest event, ONE Fight Night 11, will feature two can’t-miss ONE world title fights, starting with a ONE lightweight submission grappling world title match between reigning champion Kade Ruotolo and 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker.

In the main event of the evening, Regian Eersel will put his own 26 pounds of gold on the line against Russian newcomer Dmitry Menshikov. With the clock ticking down and Fight Night nearly upon him, Eersel is starting to feel that familiar feeling but admits that it won’t fully kick in until he’s getting his hands wrapped and warmed up backstage.

“I think it clicks a little bit right now because today the interviews and the photoshoot starts,” Eerselt told the South China Morning Post. “Tomorrow we have to weigh in and the day after, we have the face-off. What I think when it really clicks is when I'm in the locker room preparing for war.”

Regian Eersel steps into his latest main event riding an incredible 21-fight win streak that includes nine straight victories under the ONE Championship banner. He’ll look to keep that streak alive against a Russian knockout artist determined to make a statement in his debut performance with the promotion.

Dmitry Menshikov enters the bout with his own respectable win streak, having bested his last 11 opponents. Overall, Menshikov has scored 27 career victories, with 19 coming by way of knockout. If he can score yet another knockout on Friday night, it will undoubtedly be the biggest of his career thus far.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

