Regian Eersel thrilled to take home US$50,000 bonus for George Jarvis KO: "I'm gonna buy my wife a little present"

Regian Eersel has revealed his heartwarming plans for his latest performance bonus following his spectacular first-round knockout victory over George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34.

The Dutch-Surinamese champion earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after needing just 84 seconds to retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

He talked during his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson about how he plans to put the money to good use, saying:

"I'm planning to spend it on my family. I have two kids and a wife at home. Actually, today's my anniversary, the first year I'm married. So yeah, I think I'm gonna buy my wife a little present and go on a holiday or something, and then back to work."

The 32-year-old's timing couldn't have been more perfect, as his devastating finish coincided with his first wedding anniversary celebration.

His family-first approach to managing his fight earnings highlights the grounded perspective that has helped him remain focused throughout his rise to becoming a two-sport conqueror on martial arts' biggest stage.

Regian Eersel's triumph last week moved him to 13 wins from 14 matches in the promotion. Overall, the Amsterdam-based striking maestro is 64-5 in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

North American fans can relive his epic highlight-reel finish and the complete ONE Fight Night 34 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Regian Eersel's devastating KO power in Muay Thai

Regian Eersel has transformed into an even more dangerous finisher since transitioning to Muay Thai competition, showcasing lethal knockout ability in the promotion's signature four-ounce gloves.

The Dutch-Surinamese champion maintains a perfect 4-0 record in the discipline after his demolition job of Jarvis on August 1.

His evolution from decision victory over Sinsamut Klinmee to claim inaugural gold has been remarkable, as he's now secured three consecutive stoppage wins in title defenses in his rematch against Sinsamut and Dmitry Menshikov.

The fact that he knocked out Jarvis - who had never been finished before - demonstrates his elite-level power. Eersel's transformation into a finishing machine suggests his lightweight Muay Thai reign could dominate the division for years to come.

