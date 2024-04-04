Regian Eersel vows to combat Alexis Nicolas' aggression with 'some weird combinations': "I'll be just doing my thing"

Two-sport king Regian Eersel hasn't left any stone unturned as he prepares for his 11th assignment under the ONE Championship banner.

As such, he promises to be at his sparkling best when he puts his lightweight kickboxing gold on the line against undefeated French striker Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21. The card will broadcast live from Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

Speaking to CountFilms TV in Thailand, Regian Eersel shared:

"I think my conditioning and my pressure, my pressure fighting forward [could be the difference] in this fight."

When asked about a potential game-winning strategy, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative pointed to his relentless forward pressure and striking dexterity as a pair of tools to help him stay unbeaten on the global stage.

'The Immortal' went on to add:

"I will always fight, you know, putting the pressure on, make him tired, doing some weird combinations, and I'll be just doing my thing."

Watch the full interview here:

Indeed, that has been something fans have come to expect from the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion throughout his promotional run.

Regian Eersel has kept his resume undamaged with some striking clinics against Nieky Holzken, Sinsamut Klinmee, Islam Murtazaev, and Arian Sadikovic.

Most recently, the Amsterdam-based athlete saw off Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 in June last year with a blistering 46-second knockout.

Regian Eersel knows he won't have it easy against Alexis Nicolas

Despite owning a 10-0 promotional record and an eight-year unbeaten run, Regian Eersel vows not to take things lightly against Alexis Nicolas' all-action style.

'The Immortal' downplayed any theory suggesting his upcoming foe will be a way in the park. In the same chat with CountFilms TV, he concluded:

"I hope so [I can finish him], but I cannot look in the future. I'm never saying I'm going to finish the guy or something. I know it's going to be a hard fight, but let's hope I will finish it, yeah."

The pair of lightweight greats throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5.

