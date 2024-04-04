WATCH: Surinamese superstar Regian Eersel’s heart-pounding journey to two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship

Want to learn more about Surinamese superstar and reigning two-sport world champion Regian Eersel ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring this Friday night? ONE Championship has you covered.

On April 5, 'The Immortal' will headline ONE Fight Night 21 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, putting his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line against undefeated French standout Alexis Nicolas.

But first, take a look back at Eersel's incredible rise through the ranks to become the lightweight king of both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

"Before two-sport king Regian Eersel defends his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title against unbeaten French phenom Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, learn about his "Immortal" mindset and his remarkable rise to the top!"

Regian Eersel rides into the Mecca of Muay Thai with an unbeaten streak that stretches an incredible six years and nearly 2,500 days.

Alexis Nicolas has the opportunity of a lifetime against Regian Eersel

Determined to end Regian Eersel's historic reign is Alexis Nicolas, a 25-year-old scrapper from the mean streaks of Paris. Taking up kickboxing at the age of 14, 'Barboza' would spend the next decade of his life carving out an impressive 23-0 record, including an ISKA world title-winning performance that landed him a spot on the ONE Championship roster.

Nicolas made his promotional debut in January, securing a unanimous decision victory over Russian striker Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47. Next, he'll look to make 'The Immortal' look anything but that when the two warriors headline ONE's latest offering on Amazon Prime Video.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with ONE Championship gold wrapped around their waist?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

