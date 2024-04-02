Underdog Alexis Nicolas wants to bring "title and prestige" to France by dethroning two-sport king Regian Eersel

Undefeated French kickboxer Alexis Nicolas wants to bring his home country the greatest honor in the sport, by taking out arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today.

Nicolas is scheduled to face two-sport ONE world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel for his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

The 25-year-old believes that win or lose against Eersel, joining the world's largest martial arts organization will give him a window of chance to prove he belongs among the elite.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Alexis Nicolas talked about taking Eersel's glory one way or another.

'Barboza' said:

"Even if I don't win this, signing a contract with ONE, I will have other opportunities to prove that I'm the best. I'm really proud of the fact that I can actually bring something more -- coming from nothing -- I will bring more back to France, the title and prestige."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Alexis Nicolas has something to prove in ONE Championship: "I started from scratch, from nothing"

25-year-old French standout Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas believes he has the rare chance to make a name for himself in ONE Championship, and he's willing to seize the opportunity in any way possible.

Alexis Nicolas is confident he can defeat Regian Eersel despite many saying he will not be able to do so at ONE Fight Night 21 this weekend. Needless to say, the world title challenger is pumped and ready to go.

He told ONE Championship:

"Nobody has given me any chance in this. I started from scratch, from nothing. I'm really happy about this opportunity with ONE."

