ONE lightweight kickboxing contender Alexis Nicolas is not the type to take no for an answer.

'Barboza' has certainly heard all the rumblings about his supposed slim chance of dethroning the mighty Regian Eersel.

The pair of world-class strikers will duke it out at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Despite the odds not going his way, the defiant Frenchman believes the hardships he endured will allow him to shock the world and claim the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking to ONE ahead of the biggest fight of his life, Alexis Nicolas bared why fans shouldn't count him out against the formidable double champion:

"Nobody has given me any chance in this. I started from scratch, from nothing. I'm really happy about this opportunity with ONE."

It's not hard to see why Nicolas is considered a massive underdog at ONE Fight Night 21.

After all, he'll be facing 'The Immortal', who has won all 10 of his bouts in ONE and has not tasted defeat in his last 22 straight fights.

Then again, the challenger is no slouch himself, boasting an undefeated 22-0 career record by far.

Plus, Alexis Nicolas does have the length, fight IQ, and technique to give Regian Eersel a run for his money.

Don't miss this upcoming firefight at ONE Fight Night 21, which will air live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Regian Eersel not underestimating Alexis Nicolas ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

Most pundits certainly have Eersel getting his hand raised on this one, but the double-champ is not one to be complacent.

After all, the Surinamese superstar understands that anything can still happen in the brutal nature of the fight game. As such, Eersel knows he can't afford to let his guard down, especially against a determined opponent like Alexis Nicolas.

'The Immortal' told ONE in his own interview:

"My opponent is gonna do everything in his power to get the win and to get the belt. Nobody is an easy fight. Everybody is dangerous."