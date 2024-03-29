ONE Championship newcomer and undefeated kickboxing star Alexis Nicolas says that everything he has experienced in his career has led to this moment.

The 25-year-old French fighter out of Mahmoudi Gym believes that even though he is set to face one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world in his next match, he is confident he has the tools to get the win and the belt.

Nicolas is scheduled to face two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Alexis Nicolas addressed criticism against him that say he's too green to be facing a champion the caliber of Eersel.

To his detractors, 'Barboza' replied:

"Everybody is saying it's too soon to be in the ring with a guy like Eersel. But I've been working all my life for fights like this."

The 25-year-old Frenchman is beaming with confidence and ready to prove his doubters wrong.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Alexis Nicolas says he's familiar with Regian Eersel's style: "I fight against fighters who fight like this"

One reason Alexis Nicolas is so confident against Regian Eersel is because according to the 25-year-old, he's faced many opponents with a similar style to 'The Immortal'.

Eersel is a tall and lanky lightweight with a tremendous gas tank, insane reach, and a diverse striking repertoire. 'The Immortal' is one of the most athletic Muay Thai kickboxers on the planet.

But Nicolas says it's nothing he hasn't seen before. He told ONE:

"I know he has good knees, good punches. But I fight against fighters who fight like this. Not as good as him, but fight like him."