"Trained all my life for this fight" - Alexis Nicolas ramps up the combos as world title match with Regian Eersel looms

ONE lightweight kickboxing world title contender Alexis Nicolas is ramping up the pace in his latest training session this week, as his world title showdown with Regian Eersel looms closer.

The 25-year-old French striker has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a world champion in kickboxing if he succeeds in dethroning long-reigning two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Going in as the underdog certainly has its competitive benefits if you're Alexis Nicolas. It makes you work harder for what you want and what you're going up against. This week, the Mahmoudi Gym representative looked like a killer in his most recent training session, crushing the pad work with his trainer in Thailand.

Hyping up his French fanbase on Instagram, he wrote in bold:

"I TRAINED ALL MY LIFE FOR THIS FIGHT."

Watch Alexis Nicolas ramp up the combos in the viral clip below:

Nicolas is coming in hot with an undefeated record of 22-0. He caught the attention of the kickboxing world with his incredible boxing acumen, knockout power, and fearless fighting style.

Although he has world championship experience outside of ONE Championship, facing a big name like Regian Eersel for the gold is a whole different ball game.

The Surinamese striker is a difficult man to beat. He's the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and has defended both world titles a total of six times.

Suffice it to say, it will take a lot more than just skill and talent to be victorious. You gotta have the heart and drive to succeed, two qualities that Alexis Nicolas pertains.

Alexis Nicolas admits being more afraid to underperform than lose to Regian Eersel

The thing that Alexis Nicolas is most afraid of than losing to Regian Eersel is not performing to his fullest potential.

Nicolas has naturally set a lot of expectations for himself to make sure he brings the heat on April 5. Sometimes, these personal demands can put unnecessary pressure on an athlete, but remarkably, Nicolas is holding it all together pretty well.

The only thing that causes anxiety is underperforming.

Speaking to ONE, the French striker said:

"I'm not afraid to lose. It's all about my performance. I'm afraid of not performing. Even if I do perform and I lose, I'm OK with it."

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US primetime on April 5, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.